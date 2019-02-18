Rosko Specman celebrates scoring a try with Warrick Gelant and Jesse Kriel at Loftus on Saturday.

It may be premature to call him the darling of Loftus, but Rosko Specman made a sparkling first impression in his debut for the Bulls in their comprehensive 40-3 victory over the Stormers in Pretoria on Saturday. His Specmagic was on full display as he sliced and diced his way past the Stormers defence to score two magical tries.

Specman may have been the chief destroyer in the Bulls’ bonus-point demolition of the Stormers, but the former Blitzbok cautioned against hailing him as the new hero of Loftus .

“I don’t think I can be called the darling yet, it is only the first game and I don’t want to put too much pressure on myself,” Specman said.

“Like coach (Pote Human) said, Super Rugby is not won in the first match and we still have a long season ahead of us and we don’t know what challenges that may arise.”

Specman was the face of a well-polished Bulls performance setting the pace with a spectacular opening try just three minutes into the match.

He announced himself to the Loftus faithful collecting a Jesse Kriel skip pass on the left, stepping past Dillyn Leyds and Wilco Louw to score a beautiful individual try.

Fifteen minutes later he had the crowd back on their feet when he sliced through the Stormers defence to claim his brace and double the score.

Specman thanked Human for taking a chance on him and his teammates for creating the space for him to produce his magic.

“I have dreamt about this for such a long time and I want to thank the team for the ball they provided me,” Specman said.

“We want to play a ‘new’ type of rugby and we want to lure the people to the stadium with the way we play.

“The forwards created the momentum up front which creates space at the back. People can see we have a new plan with the way we play.”

Human heaped praise on the try-scoring sensation who provided his team with a deadly finisher which he believed they lacked last season.

“It is unbelievable, I knew we needed someone like him and he proved today that he has that X-factor the Bulls needed to finish,” Human said.

“Last year I thought we played good rugby, but we couldn’t finish and today it was a different story and the whole team produced a great performance.”

While the night belonged to Specman, Human was a happy man thanks to overall good performance by his team.

Everything seemed to be going right for the hosts led by captain Lood de Jager, who was a nuisance contesting Stormers ball in the lineouts.

Scoring four converted tries is a testament to the team’s attack prowess, while they effectively laid down defensive sandbags conceding only a penalty.

Human said his charges got their tactics “spot on” but warned that one game did not make a season.

“We worked hard for this one, and we knew it was going to be tough but all credit to the team and the management team,” Human said.

“We got it to spot on and the players produced on the field but as I told the players, Super Rugby is not won in the first week.

“It is a tough road ahead but it is a good start, I think this is great for the confidence of the guys and I am really looking forward to the season.”