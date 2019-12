Spirit of Christmas reverberated at Moreletapark Gemeente during Spar Carols by Candlelight









Pretoria - The spirit of Christmas reverberated at Moreletapark Gemeente during the Spar Carols by Candlelight on Tuesday night. The event was organised by Jacaranda FM’s “Good Morning Angels”, and people were encouraged to bring along candles, songbooks and toys. They also filled 25 big boxes with items donated for the flood victims in Mamelodi. The inland advertising and promotions manager for Spar, Piet van Vuuren, donated R50000. The event started with a performance by the Ndlovu Youth Choir, which stunned the crowd with their songs performed during this year’s America’s Got Talent.

Conductor Ralf Schmidt said it was wonderful South Africans were able to unite and give to the less privileged.

“This is who we are as South Africans; despite the load shedding and heavy rains we can do so much more when we come together and celebrate the true spirit of ubuntu,” he said.

The Soweto Gospel Choir shared the stage with Tarryn Lamb, Roan Ash, Swing City, Jo Black and Riana Nel as well as Joshua na die Reë* and Early B in singing Christmas carols.

Maritjie van Staden who had her four children and husband with her, said it was their second year attending the event. She said they had a lovely time and the children enjoyed everything about the carols.

Jacaranda FM presenter Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp thanked everyone for showing up despite the rain and said they loved being with their listeners.

Jacaranda FM marketing manager Leith Smith said they were thankful for the much-needed rain.

However, Smith said they had to place the health and safety of their listeners and staff first by moving the event to an indoor venue at the church.

“Even though we had to move indoors, thousands of people from all walks of life came to enjoy their favourite festive songs performed by some of SA’s favourite artists, and to help kids they may never get to meet,” she said.

Pretoria News