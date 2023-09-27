Clapham High School, Jabulile Secondary School crowned Gauteng football champions

Pretoria - The inaugural Gauteng Schools Football Champions League has crowned it’s first set of champions, with Clapham High School winning the boys’ competition and Jabulile Secondary School winning for the girls. The culmination of five rounds of games played on a bi-weekly basis, which began in July 2023, the league concluded at Kagiso Sports Complex in Krugersdorp.

Both the winning teams, Clapham (Tshwane) and Jabulile (Orange Farm), performed exceptionally well through-out the competition, having maintained first position from start to end to attain first place gold status as well as earn the R100 000 grand prize, with R50 000 going to each school. The prestigious Clapham school renowned for producing elite young football players emerged as the male victors with 17 points accumulated. They were followed by Bhukulani Senior Secondary School (Zondi, Soweto) as runners up with 14 and the Safa Sport School of Excellence (Germiston, Ekurhuleni) and Rosina Sedibane School of Specialization (Laudium, Tshwane) came in joint third place with 13 points each.

Jabulile came top of the girls’ teams with 19 points, whil Kwadedangendlale Secondary School (Zola,Soweto) managed a second place finish with 16, followed by the Curro Academy (Soshanguve) rounding out the top three with 15 points. Clapham’s Kgaogelo Monyane was named male player of the tournament, while Neo Mafisa from Curro Academy was announced as both female player of the tournament and top female goal scorer. The first-of-its-kind league format for School Sports in the country, the tournament featured 16 teams (eight male teams, eight female teams) of the best-performing schools in football from the School Sports Wednesday league programme in Gauteng.