Son of the Soil, a 4m-high sculpture by Angus Taylor in Pretoria, will wear a Springbok jersey for the duration of the 2019 Rugby World Cup. Michele Schoeman

Rugby legend Victor Matfield called on South African sport fans this week to support the Springboks in their quest to bring the Rugby World Cup home once more, revealing the “biggest Bok fan in the world” - a 4m-high rock sculpture dressed in a giant Springbok jersey. Matfield was part of the legendary squad which won the Rugby World Cup in 2007.

The massive Son of the Soil by acclaimed artist Angus Taylor, which stands outside The Club development in Hazelwood, Pretoria, has been transformed into Springbok of the Soil for the duration of the World Cup tournament, which kicked off in Japan yesterday.

The huge jersey is as close as possible to an exact copy of the official gear which the Boks are wearing during the World Cup.

Six-year-old Willem “Boeta” Minnaar of Pretoria, who stole hearts two years ago when a video of him singing the national anthem went viral on social media, reprised his performance at The Club, belting out the anthem along with Matfield and an assembled crowd, many wearing Springbok colours.

The video had won the diminutive singer a Kwêla Funnies award for the funniest video of the year.

Dressing the four-ton sculpture in Bok jersey and shorts was quite a challenge. The jersey had to measure 1.5metres in length and fit a manly chest with a circumference of 2.5m.

It was made with an open side seam and a Velcro closure to be able to dress the immovable figure.

Taylor created Son of the Soil out of layers of some of the oldest rock on the planet, including grey Belfast Gabbro that dates back 2 billion years, and a 3.5 billion-year-old green Verdite from the Barberton area.

The Springbok of the Soil will wear his green-and-gold regalia until the World Cup final on November 2. Weekend Argus Reporter