Mokwena: The coach of the season would be me

Smiso Msomi Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Rhulani Mokwena feels he, more than anyone, deserves to be crowned as the 2023/24 DStv Premiership Coach of the Season.

The energetic tactician masterminded a difficult win over second-placed Stellenbosch FC on Saturday, which stretched their gap at the top to 22 points. The Brazilians secured their 22nd win in 28 league matches this season, a victory that saw them set a new points tally record for a 16-team league season. The Chloorkop-based outfit is still on course to achieve the unprecedented feat of an invincible season, with two games of the season remaining. Speaking to the media at the Athlone Stadium after their win over Stellies, Mokwena was not hesitant in stating that he felt he deserved the Coach of the Season award. “The coach of the season would be me, I think the coach of the season should be the coach that wins the league,” he said.

Lesiba Nku of Mamelodi Sundowns (R) reacts after scoring the 1-0 lead with Peter Shalulile of Mamelodi Sundowns (L) during the DStv Premiership game against Stellenbosch FC at Athlone Stadium on Saturday. © Nic Bothma/BackpagePix The 37-year-old then went on to shower compliments on Steve Barker of Stellies and Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro, who occupy second and third spot on the log respectively. However, despite those endorsements, he still insisted he deserved the award for purely guiding his team to the gold. “But I can’t not give compliments to the work coach Steve Barker has done. He deserves incredible plaudits for the work he has done at Stellenbosch FC and many of my other colleagues.

“Jose Riveiro at Orlando Pirates has done some good work, but without sounding arrogant, the coach of the season in my opinion would be me for sure and I have no doubts about that.” https://x.com/OfficialPSL/status/1790019177421603280 https://x.com/OfficialPSL/status/1790019177421603280

Sundowns are determined to close out this campaign in fine style unlike last season when they drew six of their last nine matches, albeit having sealed the title even then. Mokwena said he was still struggling to process his side setting a new points tally, mentioning that it was not an easy feat, while praising his star-studded group. “I will steal one of (Liverpool coach) Jurgen Klopp’s quotes when he said it doesn’t really matter what people think of you when you arrive. What matters is what people think of you when you leave,” remarked Mokwena.

He further explained: “How I feel about the record points, maybe that’s a reflection that will take place the day I leave Mamelodi Sundowns, which is still a very long way. So it’s not something I’ve ever really thought about at the moment and it hasn’t sunk into my brain. “But it’s a huge compliment to this special group of players because it’s something that’s not easy to do and it will be difficult to outdo even in the future.” Sundowns will next take to the field on Tuesday when they travel to TS Galaxy before closing out their campaign at home against Cape Town City next weekend.