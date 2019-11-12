The organisation will ask the court to declare certain sections of the Birth and Deaths Registration Act to be invalid where it does not make provision for the right of bereaved parents - other than a stillborn - to bury the foetus if they so wished.
As things now stand, parents who lose a foetus younger than 26 weeks do not have the right to bury or cremate the remains. These are regarded as medical waste and accordingly disposed of.
But the group is taking on legislation with the aim of allowing parents to choose whether they want to bury the remains of foetuses 26 weeks or younger.
Renaldi Ingram, the attorney spearheading the challenge, said across cultures, burial or cremation is an important way in which bereaved people say their final goodbyes to loved ones who have passed away.