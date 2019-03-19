Babes Wodumo and her her boyfriend Mampintsha. Zanele Zulu African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - After Babes Wodumo’s partner, Mandla Maphumulo, expressed his remorse for allegedly assaulting her, the spotlight has once again been raised on gender-based violence - one of the crimes which is crippling our beautiful country. While I felt terrible for Babes, as no person deserves to be treated like she allegedly was, I noted the speed with which Maphumulo was hauled before a court.

National Police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo, directly after her video of the alleged assault went viral, called on Maphumulo to hand himself over to the police, while Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa showed his support to Babes.

The Department of Women was quick to engage with various governmental departments to ensure that this case received prompt attention. It even engaged with the Gender Based Violence Command Centre to have social workers and counselling services made available should Babes need them.

While all this support cannot be faulted, at the forefront of my mind was a story I wrote at that time about an ordinary young woman who had been struggling for 10 years just to have the National Prosecuting Authority bring her rapist to book.

The woman, who was an LLB student at the time, was at her parents’ home in Hammanskraal over the holidays. There she was raped by a man wearing a balaclava.

A neighbour who came to her rescue managed to rip the balaclava off the assailant, and identified him.

He was arrested but the case was constantly postponed.

In desperation she turned to the court in a bid to force the NPA to get its house in order and get the trial against the man she positively identified as being her attacker under way.

The court subsequently ordered the NPA to conduct the rape trial within three months of its order, but it cost the victim effort, pain and money to go the legal route.

She feared that she may bump into her rapist one day, as he was granted “free” bail shortly after his arrest 10 years ago.

“I will not find closure for the pain I suffered at the hands of the criminal until the NPA do what it is required to do,” she said.

The excuse of the NPA was at first that the docket went missing for months. Then the case was simply not ready to proceed for various other reasons.

But it appears this is not only a problem in South Africa and certainly it is not a new issue.

William E Gladstone, a controversial British statesman and scholar of the 19th century, remarked that “justice delayed is justice denied”.

This is a phrase often used by our courts. Judges are at pains to point out that not only do the victims deserve swift justice, but the accused also have rights - especially if they have to face their trial behind bars.

It is a pity that it is mostly high-profile trials that are usually dealt with swiftly.

The Oscar Pistorius trial was a good example. His main trial was over and dusted a year and a half after the fateful day when he shot dead Reeva Steenkamp.

There are numerous examples of cases which had been dragging on for years.

To me it is unfair that you have to be “someone” to obtain justice. While I hope Babes will be able to get closure from the trial, I also hope that those “nobodies” out there, also receive the justice that they deserve.

After all, under the Constitution we are all equal in the eyes of the law.

Pretoria News