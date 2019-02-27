Social worker, Nandi Lombard of Tshwane North Outreach speaks at the seminar. picture: Virgilatte Gwangwa

Pretoria - There are "spotters" who pretend to be social workers and target young, vulnerable and poor mothers in order to take their children and place them into various Non-Profit Organisations. This was said at a seminar looking into the processes, concerns and opportunities in adoption and foster care in South Africa.

The seminar is hosted by the Law College at Unisa's main campus.

Social worker, Nandi Lombard of Tshwane North Outreach said she was a social worker fighting her counterparts and that it was tiring. She told those there that this past Sunday, she had to go and get a child as the child was taken from her without proper paperwork.

"When I called the lady, she told me that she took the baby and will bring her back in three months, but I demanded she bring the child back and that I was waiting for her at the police station, so she did," she said.

She explained that "spotters" targeted the poorest of poor families.

"They find young poor mothers, take care of them, get them things for their houses and other "nice" things. They follow the young mothers around to a point where they know when the mother will be giving birth and at which hospital," she said.

Lombard told the Pretoria News that there were "spotters" everywhere. She alleged there were "spotters" at Steve Biko Academic Hospital, Tshwane District Hospital and the Department of Home Affairs.

She said: "These people work together to get a child, put him/her into the system and the child goes to the NGO and the mother might never see the child again."

She said that whenever she was faced with such problems she no longer went to the Department of Social Development as the department always failed her.

"I have been lodging complaints with the department but nothing has ever been done, they don't even acknowledge that they received the complaint or anything. Due to that, I no longer seek assistance from the department and rather get assistance elsewhere," she said.

Meanwhile, other speakers called for qualified and skilled social workers, lawyers and magistrates who deal with child matters.

Pretoria News