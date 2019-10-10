Sarah Maake sat under a tree in her yard surrounded by family and friends - and she entertained them by sharing stories of her life while giving them advice on how to keep strong and live a long life.
Maake said that during her life she had “lots of clothes and everybody admired her sense of fashion because her late husband used to spoil her with clothes”.
She said she never smoked or drank alcohol and exercised a lot when she was younger. “I watched what I ate a lot; I don’t eat salts or sugar and I have always been very cautious with my health.”
Maake grew up in Cullinan, moving to Joburg at the age of 16 after she lost her parents. It was in that city where she met her husband, who died in 2002.