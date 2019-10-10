Sprightly Mamelodi story-teller Sarah is 100 not out









Sarah Maake celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends at her Mamelodi West home yesterday. Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The Mamelodi West woman who turned 100 yesterday said she had lived a very fulfilling life. Sarah Maake sat under a tree in her yard surrounded by family and friends - and she entertained them by sharing stories of her life while giving them advice on how to keep strong and live a long life. Maake said that during her life she had “lots of clothes and everybody admired her sense of fashion because her late husband used to spoil her with clothes”. She said she never smoked or drank alcohol and exercised a lot when she was younger. “I watched what I ate a lot; I don’t eat salts or sugar and I have always been very cautious with my health.” Maake grew up in Cullinan, moving to Joburg at the age of 16 after she lost her parents. It was in that city where she met her husband, who died in 2002.

Maake is the last born of four siblings and the last surviving one.

“My siblings' children have always been like my own,” she said.

For the past 17 years she has lived alone in her house and was quite cabable of taking care of herself. “I sweep my own yard and I also cook and clean for myself. I am very lucky because my family takes care of me by bringing food and everything else; I never feel alone.”

Maake said her friends and family had four parties planned for her this month and she was looking forward to all of them.

Her grand niece Zorha Mcdoolley-Aimone said they had something very special planned for her fourth party.

“She tells us great stories about how she left home at a young age and we want her to be happy,” she said.

Pretoria News