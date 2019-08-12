Eben Etzebeth, Duane Vermeulen and RG Snyman celebrate after winning the Rugby Championship in Salta on Saturday. EPA

Pretoria - With just under 40 days now to the big World Cup kick-off in Japan, the Springboks are in rude health after securing the Rugby Championship title in Salta on Saturday night in emphatic fashion. Mike Greenaway looks at four reasons why the Boks will travel to Japan with confidence that they can go all the way. The Boks are oozing with confidence, belief and resolve.

The only way those priceless commodities can be earned is the hard way, and that is what the Boks did in a triumphant Rugby Championship campaign that was underpinned by meticulous planning by master strategist Rassie Erasmus and his management team, backed by exceptional support for the coach by the South African Rugby Union (which other coaches haven’t enjoyed), and then determined implementation of the plan by players who are thriving on the direction given them.

A happy team is a winning team

The silverware ruthlessly won in Salta clearly meant plenty to the players as they celebrated jubilantly at the final whistle and they will travel to Tokyo an ebullient, spirited outfit that knows they can beat the best. It had been hoped that the Boks could edge the Pumas to win the title but instead they flogged the home team 46-13 in a patient, ruthless performance that confirmed how far the Boks have come this year after having laid solid foundations last year, Erasmus’ first in charge.

Erasmus has grown the squad, while keeping them winning.

Colossal front-row power

The Pumas were utterly demolished at scrum time in Salta on Saturday. It would not be rash to say that the Boks boast probably the best front-row depth in the world if you consider that Erasmus has two exceptional, interchangeable front rows that ensure that the opposition front row is under intense pressure for the full 80. Against the Wallabies and Pumas, the starting combination was Tendai Mtawarira, Bongi Mbonambi and Trevor Nyakane; against the All Blacks it was Steven Kitshoff, Malcolm Marx and Frans Malherbe, while waiting in the wings are players of the quality of Lizo Gqoboka and Vincent Koch. What we have seen is that the “understudy” front row of Mtawarira, Bongi and Nyakane is now arguably in better form than Kitshoff, Marx and Malherbe. Certainly Nyakane has leapfrogged Malherbe.

The Bok defence has been fixed

Last year, we saw a number of defensive lapses, especially in the wide channels as the players grappled with the defensive system introduced by Jacque Nienaber. Nienaber has done an excellent job with his press defence. It has taken the players, especially the back three, two seasons to fully understand it and the defence is thus much better than it was last year.

Pretoria News