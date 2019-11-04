And Coach Rassie Erasmus, who transformed the Boks from no-hopers in 2016 and 2017 to World Cup winners this year, scooped the Coach of the Year title.
Blindside flank Pieter-Steph du Toit ensured it was a triple for South African rugby at the annual awards evening yesterday by being named Player of the Year.
Yesterday was a triumphant day in Japan for the Boks, who a day earlier beat England 32-12 in the Rugby World Cup final to make it three wins in seven attempts. The Boks also lifted the Webb Ellis Cup in 1995 and 2007.
Erasmus pipped New Zealand’s Steve Hansen, Wales’ Warren Gatland, Japan’s Jamie Joseph and England’s Eddie Jones to the title. Du Toit was nominated alongside Tom Curry (England), Alun Wyn Jones (Wales), Ardie Savea (New Zealand), Joe Taufete’e (US) and South Africa’s Cheslin Kolbe.