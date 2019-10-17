Springboks ready for ‘world class’ Brave Blossoms









South Africa's coach Rassie Erasmus. Picture: AP Pretoria - Springbok No 8 Duane Vermeulen has called Japan’s Brave Blossoms “world class” ahead of their much-anticipated Rugby World Cup quarter-final clash in Tokyo on Sunday. Japan are the surprise package of the tournament, having qualified for the knockout stages for the first time. They topped Pool A after beating Russia, Ireland, Samoa and Scotland, while the Boks were runners-up in Pool B following three wins and a loss. Rassie Erasmus’ Boks are favoured to win this weekend and progress to the semi-finals, but that does not mean they are taking Japan lightly. “Japan have world-class players and guys who are earning respect, in-and-out every week,” said Vermeulen, adding that was excited to face several of players in the Japanese set-up who he knows well. “It’s a great opportunity to play against the host nation. I play my club rugby (in Japan) and I really enjoy it. I love the country I love the food, I love the culture, and what’s better than playing the host country in a quarter-final?” Excitement is building ahead of the match in front of an expectant 50000 fans at Tokyo Stadium on Sunday.

Vermeulen said his experience of Japanese club rugby had steeled him for this match: “They do everything at 100 mph. It’s the training, it’s the fitness; the guys don’t rest. The work ethic, on and off the field, is fantastic.

“You know what’s coming but you’ve still got to stop it. For those of us who’ve played (in Japan) before we know a little bit, we’re a bit better equipped, but you’ve still got to pitch on the day.”

Bok fullback Willie le Roux, who’s also played in the Japanese Top League and is set to feature for Toyota Verblitz after the tournament, said the Japanese style of rugby is similar to Sevens rugby.

“It’s very open I’d describe it as being like Sevens rugby played by 15 men. It’s very quick, they run from everywhere," Le Roux said.

The good news for the Boks is they played against Japan in a pre-tournament warm-up and beat them 41-7.

“They bring a different style,” said Vermeulen. “It’s not something you generally get used to, but luckily we played against them five weeks ago so we’ve experienced the style they play.

"They pride themselves on that, but we also have our specific style,” he added.

