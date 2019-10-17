Japan are the surprise package of the tournament, having qualified for the knockout stages for the first time. They topped Pool A after beating Russia, Ireland, Samoa and Scotland, while the Boks were runners-up in Pool B following three wins and a loss.
Rassie Erasmus’ Boks are favoured to win this weekend and progress to the semi-finals, but that does not mean they are taking Japan lightly. “Japan have world-class players and guys who are earning respect, in-and-out every week,” said Vermeulen, adding that was excited to face several of players in the Japanese set-up who he knows well.
“It’s a great opportunity to play against the host nation. I play my club rugby (in Japan) and I really enjoy it. I love the country I love the food, I love the culture, and what’s better than playing the host country in a quarter-final?”
Excitement is building ahead of the match in front of an expectant 50000 fans at Tokyo Stadium on Sunday.