Pretoria - It may be “boring” rugby, but Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus feels that the style they have been playing has put them in a position to “maybe win the World Cup”. There was nothing pretty about South Africa’s 19-16 semi-final win over Wales at the weekend... and that display wouldn’t have come as a surprise to many given the two teams that were involved. The contest could perhaps even be described as grim as the Boks kept it extremely tight, keeping play between the forwards as much as possible, and with a total of 81 kicks from hand, it was a stark contrast to the first semi-final between England and the All Blacks the day before. To put it into perspective - the first eight times the Boks got the ball, they kicked it away. The ninth time, scrumhalf Faf de Klerk instead passed to flyhalf Handre Pollard. Pollard dropped it, perhaps because he was expecting his halfback partner to boot it again. Who knows.

By the time the two sides went into the shed, De Klerk had passed the ball 14 times and kicked it 12. You get the picture...

Earlier this week, Erasmus also said he was not sure that an “expansive game with wonderful tries” would win you the World Cup. And while the Springboks’ approach might not be what draws crowds to stadiums, it’s been effective for the Boks - who have moved up to second on the world rankings. And that’s what Erasmus set out to highlight yesterday.

“If one understands where we’ve been coming from - being number six, seven or eight in the world - we’ve got certain challenges, and one of them was always to redeem ourselves and become a power again in world rugby, and try to get to number one and two,” Erasmus said.

“By doing that, you have to have some building blocks in place, and we’ve followed a certain route and played according to the stats, and the way the game is being refereed currently.

“And what gives you good results in the short term and on the scoreboard. So, we certainly accept that there are some things in the game that we have to improve (on), and we take it on the chin.

“But we feel that we have put ourselves in a position to maybe win the World Cup, and we are in the final.

“Yes, we accept the criticism, but we are also happy that we are in the position to compete in a World Cup final, which is where we ultimately want to be.”

Erasmus further explained that nothing will change in terms of their approach or player personnel ahead of their final clash with England, as time won’t allow it anyway.

The Boks have one day fewer than England to prepare for the final.

“The big thing is that we’ve got only 160 minutes of training - 60 minutes of team training, 40-60 minutes of split training between the forwards and backs. So, we’ve got two days of training sessions,” Erasmus said.

“I guess you can expect very much the same from us on Saturday.”

England won the last Test between these two team in November last year after the Boks won the 2018 home series 2-1. That puts the record between Erasmus and Eddie Jones at 2-2.

Apart from stats from recent history, Erasmus added that both teams have upped their game since the last time they met.

“We’ve played England four times in the last two years. The last Test match that we played was a very close Test at Twickenham. I know both teams have definitely improved since then,” he said.

Pretoria News