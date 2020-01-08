Nel, who is an award-winning pianist, achieved the highest aggregate, earning a level 7, which is 80% and above in 10 subjects with an aggregate of 88.4%. He also qualified for the IEB commendable achievements list which honours learners who are in the top five in the country in five subjects.
The modest top achiever told Pretoria News that while he was pleased with the results he was not expecting to get 10 distinctions.
“I just buckled down and gave it my best in every term. I still cannot believe it myself and it will sink in soon, hopefully, I guess.”
The journey for him continues at the University of Pretoria where he will be studying maths and statistics, although he still has no immediate plans on what career he will pursue. But a career in numbers is his end goal.