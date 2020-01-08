St Alban’s College’s Louis Nel bags 10 distinctions









LOUIS Nel, from St Alban’s College, snapped up 10 distinctions to his surprise. Bongani Shilubane African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - St Alban’s College’s Louis Nel bowled everyone including himself over when he bagged 10 distinctions and scooped top achiever in the school and in the top 5% in the country. Nel, who is an award-winning pianist, achieved the highest aggregate, earning a level 7, which is 80% and above in 10 subjects with an aggregate of 88.4%. He also qualified for the IEB commendable achievements list which honours learners who are in the top five in the country in five subjects. The modest top achiever told Pretoria News that while he was pleased with the results he was not expecting to get 10 distinctions. “I just buckled down and gave it my best in every term. I still cannot believe it myself and it will sink in soon, hopefully, I guess.” The journey for him continues at the University of Pretoria where he will be studying maths and statistics, although he still has no immediate plans on what career he will pursue. But a career in numbers is his end goal.

His mother Marichene Nel said she was extremely proud of him. “We are proud of him, and just want him to be happy wherever he goes.

"He is an inspiration; we never had to chase behind as he is a hard worker that doesn't need supervision. We are still soaking-in the great achievement and we just need him to excel and make a difference.”

Alexander Mokhtari, who scooped five distinctions, plans to study medicine at the University of Pretoria, and wants to specialise in pathology.

“The year was topsy-turvy because chances of getting into medicine are dependent on many things, so it was stressful not knowing until the final decision. I saw students with great marks not make it so I was nervous a lot of the time until I got confirmation.”

He advised learners to not suffer in silence as the challenges and tribulations would be there, but a solid support system was needed to pull through.

Headmaster Shane Kidwell said while they were focused on preparing the young for life after school he was thrilled and grateful that they were moulding future bright minds that would be contributing to a democratic South Africa.

Pretoria News