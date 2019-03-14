LESA BRADSHAW during the Skills Development Summit at the CSIR. The event ended yesterday. Bongani ShilubaneAfrican News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Most companies were concerned about meeting their employment equity than genuinely incorporating them, wheelchair-bound Lesa Bradshaw said yesterday. Bradshaw, a disability integration expert and owner of Bradshaw LeRoux, was speaking at the final day of the Skills Development Summit at the CSIR in the city.

The two-day summit brought together the public and private sectors to discuss skills development within the fourth industrial revolution.

She said while there was legislation focused on employment equity in most developed companies, workers with a disability continued to be unfairly treated. “Basically, creating a disability-inclusive environment at work lies in removing the attitudinal barriers that prevent equal opportunities and participation,” she said.

Bradshaw did, however, acknowledge there were facilities such as parking bays for the disabled, ramps to get around and handles for ablution facilities in some companies. “While certain adjustments should be made to accommodate them, these accommodations are negligible and the benefits of hiring a person with a disability far outweigh the real or perceived drawbacks,” she said.

Disabled women suffered a double blow, she said; according to a survey by the World Health Organisation in 51 countries, there was 52.8% employment rate of males with a disability compared with 19.6% women.

The witty Bradshaw challenged business people at the summit to promote awareness around disability by simply thinking of it as another form of diversity. “We have to stop whispering ‘disability’ in the workplace.

“Often we are so concerned about offending that we find ourselves immobilised by this fear rather than getting on with our inclusivity efforts in the workplace.”

Bradshaw owns a recruitment and assessment specialist agency, which helps source the right talent for organisations. She also assists companies with integrating and developing people with a disability and creating a disability-inclusive environment.

She said their portfolio of training sessions and talks were aimed at various segments of the workforce, from human-resource practitioners to line managers, to executive committees and general employees.

The summit also unveiled a pragmatic vision of skills development to create jobs and grow the economy.

