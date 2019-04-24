DUMA SISULU during the launch of the Albertina Sisulu centenary commemorative stamp in Pretoria yesterday. Jacques Naude/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Minister of Communications Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams and the SA Post Office yesterday launched a commemorative stamp to honour the Struggle stalwart Albertina Sisulu’s efforts during the apartheid era. The stamp forms part of the Mama Albertina Sisulu centenary. Ndabeni-Abrahams said initially the launch of the stamp was planned for last year during what would have been Sisulu’s 100th birthday on October 21, but they had to wait for approval which they only got in November.

She described Sisulu as a “selfless heroine” who understood the challenges South African women were going through during the Struggle and took it on herself to empower others.

“Let America, let Europe, let the whole world know of our great heroine and let them have access to our stamp so that our story can be told as women,” said the minister.

Sapo official, Elvis Rabohale said the new stamp was priced at R4.50 and would be printed on more than 100000 sheets. He said most of the stamps had already been sold.

“We consider stamps as an ambassador of our business. The set of the stamps that honour Ma’ Sisulu can be used as postage on standard letters,” said Rabohale.

Mama Sisulu’s grandson Duma Sisulu accepted a set of framed stamps on behalf of his family who he said were honoured as this marks the greatness their grandmother achieved.

“I think it was a Monday morning. We started getting some of our posts and we started seeing our grandmother on the post and it meant a lot It was my fist time to be happy to receive a bill because it was my grandmother on it,” Duma said. - African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria News