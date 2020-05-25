Stamp of approval as Post Office branches open today

Pretoria - The South African Post Office will be back in full service today, as permissible under level 4 of the Covid-19 risk adjustment regulations. Customers can now look forward to a more comprehensive service. Mail is starting to flow again as sorting facilities, transport and branches of the SA Post Office have been granted permission to operate under the provisions of lockdown Level 4. Spokesperson Johan Kruger said the majority of branches were open for business and a phased approach was being adopted for the reopening of the remaining branches. “We envisage that all our branches will be fully operational by June 1,” acting chief executive Ivumile Nongogo said. The Post Office has deployed a systematised restricted hours’ shift system in its sorting centres in order to comply with the regulations restricting the number of employees allowed on the premises at any one time to observe physical distancing requirements. “Indications are that we should deliver the accumulated items that were held up during lockdown within the next three weeks. We appeal to our customers for their patience as we are navigating these uncharted times.”

Customer contact points that were previously suspended during level 5 of the lockdown, including the Customer Service Desk (0860111502), will resume.

Nongogo said that to reduce costs burdens for social grant beneficiaries and eliminate unnecessary social contact, the Post Office also introduced a USSD service to allow beneficiaries to check their account balance remotely from their cellphones.

He said to perform this transaction at a cost of 60c social grants beneficiaries must dial *120*3210# on their cellphones and press enter. Then, put in their ID number and press enter again to see the account balance.

The Post Office said it was also piloting a project to roll out cashless ATMs as additional transacting points.

The beneficiaries will be able to access the ATMs from selected small traders located in their communities. Local traders, including especially spaza shops which are interested in offering this service, should send an email to [email protected]

