Star matrics for St Mary’s Diocesan School for Girls









Top matriculant Teagan Robertson, right, and best friend Anya Roestoffe. Pretoria - Star learners for St Mary’s Diocesan School for Girls (DSG) in Pretoria could not contain their excitement yesterday on learning that they clinched a number of distinctions in their 2019 Independent Examinations Board (IEB) matric exams. Teagan Robertson, 18, was among the A-learners on cloud nine after she scored seven distinctions. She was emotional about her stellar performance, saying she was a little surprised by how well she did in English and biology. She got distinctions in English, AP English, biology, accounting, Afrikaans, maths and life orientation. AP English is an advanced placement programme for US students. Robertson, who wants to become a chartered accountant, said she learnt to rely on her inner strength.

“The most challenging thing for me this year was staying motivated even when a test or exam didn’t go as well as I expected them to. I had to keep reminding myself of the bigger picture,” she said.

Her role model was her mother because “she is incredibly hard-working and motivated and has always encouraged me to do my absolute best in all areas of my life”.

“My secret to success is taking each day at the time, sleeping well and always making time to have fun and be with friends. Although it is important to study, I think it is equally as important to take time for yourself and doing the things that you love,” Robertson said.

Also enjoying the fruits of her labour was Makhaba Hon’wana, 17, who scored five distinctions. “I feel more grateful for making my parents proud. I feel so accomplished,”she said.

She got distinctions in Afrikaans additional language, English home language, maths, accounting and life orientation.

She told the Pretoria News she would like to pursue a career in medicine at the University of Cape Town or Pretoria University. She was accepted to study accounting at Stellenbosch University, but medicine was her number one choice.

“I plan on basing my career on medicine and international relations. I want to further specialise in the medical field but want to obtain a degree in international relations and incorporate that into medicine,”she said.

Highlights for Cornwall Hill College included a 100% pass rate with some star matrics. Sean Cameron scooped 11 distinctions and 100% for maths; Shannon Morrison scored 10 distinctions and Zoe Thaoge 8. Three matrics had seven distinctions, and seven had six.

The discrepancy between the number of distinctions listed by the IEB and those achieved comes from additional subjects taken by candidates including the AP written by those wanting to apply for US and Canadian universities.

Pretoria News