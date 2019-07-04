Mitchell Starc

If the Proteas thought they were going to get off lightly due to Australia having already secured qualification for World Cup semi-finals, they are in for a rude awakening at Old Trafford on Saturday. The Australians have no intention of giving the in-form Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins any form of break ahead of the semis, even with their playoff potentially just two days after the dead-rubber clash against the already eliminated Proteas.

Assistant coach Brad Haddin believes that resting the duo now would only break their momentum, and that they simply need to keep on firing.

“A lot of planning goes into a World Cup to ensure the guys are peaking at the right time. It will be really hard to rest Starc and Cummins right now. They have a really good rhythm about them at the moment. These decisions aren’t taken lightly, but my gut feeling would be that it would be really hard to rest them in a massive campaign like the World Cup,” Haddin said.

SA could certainly take lessons from their Australian counterparts with regards to the management of their fast-bowling contingent, and getting them to peak at major tournaments like the World Cup.

Admittedly Starc has been injured for long periods since the last World Cup, but unlike SA’s pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada who plays almost every game of every bilateral series and also the IPL, there was always a plan to have the big Australian in peak condition in the United Kingdom.

“You never like to see players get injured, but it was probably a good thing,” Haddin said. “It let him reset where he was and he has come back fit and strong, and we’re getting the rewards for being injured for a few months.

“He’s gone through stages in 2015 where no matter what he did turned to gold. It looks like he is (in) one of those passages of form at the moment. He’s done a lot of work going into the tournament.”