This sentiment was expressed by Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Patricia de Lille and her counterpart in Social Development Lindiwe Zulu yesterday.
De Lille was handing over an unused government building to the Department of Social Development and the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, to be used as a shelter for abused women and children.
The Salvokop building has had its fair share of controversy; homeless people tried to forcefully occupy it earlier this year. Their view was that the building had remained empty since it was completed in 2015.
Emotions had the better of Zulu when the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure choirs sang Senzeni na? (what have we done?) while the names of women who had died at the hands of men were read.