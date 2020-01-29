State-of-the-art R70m Centurion school is allegedly in absolute shambles









KHUME Ramulifho, left, DA’s education spokesperson in Tshwane and ward councillor Peter Sutton, inspect the damage affecting the Centurion Primary School. Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Overcrowded classrooms and debris falling on teachers are some of the misfortunes that have befallen the R70million “first of its kind”, state-of-the-art, Centurion Primary School. The unsightly condition of the school was witnessed during an oversight visit yesterday, by DA education spokesperson in the province Khume Ramulifho and Tshwane councillor Peter Sutton. Ramulifho said the oversight inspection resulted from numerous complaints received from parents, regarding the severe overcrowding in classrooms and structural defects. Following the visit, Ramulifho said they were disappointed to see the extent of the damage to the school, which had even resulted in certain grades being left to share classrooms. “Even though we are not engineers, we can see that there is a serious problem here, and we want to avoid any harm that might come to learners and teachers at the school. Half of the school’s ceiling is off and there is a shift of structural joints of the building. We need expert ideas as to what is wrong and address those issues before someone is injured or even killed.”

He added that the state of the school was another example of shoddy workmanship and a lack of project management skills by the department.

Sutton said they did not want to turn the issue into a political matter, however, overcrowding of classrooms was worrying as it was affecting the education of the children.

“In some instances, they have 68 learners in a class and a teacher even reported debris and things falling onto them during class.”

Ramulifho said they would be calling on the education department to appoint engineers, to assess whether the school is safe for occupation and for the contractor to be investigated.

Despite the school being opened on January 16, 2019, as an ICT school equipped with the latest technology, its pupils have been unable to make use of their equipment due to no access to the internet.

Construction for the school started in late 2014, in order to plug in the demand for schools in the area - especially for residents of Wierda Park and surrounding areas in Centurion.

Before this, there was only one English medium primary school in the area, being Springvale Primary School.

The department announced then that it would make use of alternative technology, as it would enable them to complete building a new school in five months, instead of two years spent using brick and mortar.

