The unsightly condition of the school was witnessed during an oversight visit yesterday, by DA education spokesperson in the province Khume Ramulifho and Tshwane councillor Peter Sutton.
Ramulifho said the oversight inspection resulted from numerous complaints received from parents, regarding the severe overcrowding in classrooms and structural defects.
Following the visit, Ramulifho said they were disappointed to see the extent of the damage to the school, which had even resulted in certain grades being left to share classrooms.
“Even though we are not engineers, we can see that there is a serious problem here, and we want to avoid any harm that might come to learners and teachers at the school. Half of the school’s ceiling is off and there is a shift of structural joints of the building. We need expert ideas as to what is wrong and address those issues before someone is injured or even killed.”