At a brief appearance in the Temba Magistrate’s Court in Hammanskraal yesterday, the State indicated it was ready to begin the trial against Brits.
Previously State prosecutor Kgaogelo Lekoloane brought before court the investigating officer, Captain Samuel Marema, who said police were still waiting for the results of the blood samples obtained.
These, he said, could take up to six months to be completed.
Marema also made a plea with the courts to deny Brits bail for the killing of Hlongwa and two others, as well as injuring two others on the scene in September 2019.