State ready for trial of Hendrick Brits for accident that killed deputy minister Bavelile Hlongwa









HENDRICK Brits is charged with crashing into and killing Deputy Minister for Mineral Resources Bavelile Hlongwa and two other people on the N1. Picture: Goitsemang Tlhabye Pretoria - With only witness statements outstanding, the State is finally ready to begin the trial against tow truck driver Hendrick Brits for the accident that killed deputy minister for mineral resources and energy Bavelile Hlongwa and two other people. At a brief appearance in the Temba Magistrate’s Court in Hammanskraal yesterday, the State indicated it was ready to begin the trial against Brits. Previously State prosecutor Kgaogelo Lekoloane brought before court the investigating officer, Captain Samuel Marema, who said police were still waiting for the results of the blood samples obtained. These, he said, could take up to six months to be completed. Marema also made a plea with the courts to deny Brits bail for the killing of Hlongwa and two others, as well as injuring two others on the scene in September 2019.

He said his support for bail to be denied stemmed from his belief that it would mean one less reckless and negligent driver on South Africa’s roads.

This was against the background that Brits had been in another serious accident in March 2019, he said.

However, during yesterday’s appearance the State said all that was left was for the docket to be prepared and for it to interview its witnesses for trial.

Brits maintains that ploughing into the victims, who had stopped to assist a motorist involved in another accident, was an accident.

However, the State is still to put him on trial to face three counts of culpable homicide and a charge of reckless driving.

The reason for this was because Lekoloane said he believed Brits was reckless when he hit the group who were assisting people at an accident scene on the N1, as there were paramedics next to the first accident who had their red lights on.

Captain Marema also testified that the road on which Brits collided into the group was straight and very visible, making it impossible for any driver to miss them.

The trial will start on February 26, with Brits still out on R3000 bail.

Pretoria News