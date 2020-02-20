State wants man accused of killing Mamelodi businessman Mukhtar Matlala kept in jail









BUSINESSMAN Mukhtar Matlala. Picture: Supplied Pretoria - Granting Muhammed Khan bail would send the wrong message to the public, the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court heard yesterday. In addition, the public could lose confidence in the justice system, the State added. It was opposing the bail application of Khan, 44, suspected of killing Mamelodi businessman and social activist Mukhtar Matlala as well as Avela Mbewu in Pretoria West three weekends ago. Matlala and some residents were conducting raids on properties suspected to have been hijacked by foreign nationals. The suspect is facing two counts of murder and one of attempted murder, following the fatal shooting.

Khan handed himself to police two days after the shooting.

Judgment in the bail application is expected to be handed down on February 26.

When the prominent businessman, who owns several properties appeared in court, there were a few members of the SA National Civic Organisation, who continued to show support for the families of the slain activists.

State prosecutor Kagisho Rancho said they opposed bail because Khan’s safety was at stake.

Rancho submitted an affidavit from the investigating officer, statements from Home Affairs and a memorandum of demands submitted to the police by organisations opposing his bail as evidence in the case.

The investigating officer said there was no evidence of any firearms besides the 9mm pistol that was allegedly used to kill the victims.

During his previous appearance, Khan said some of the members who visited his property were armed and pointed the firearms in his direction.

The State, however, said there were 11 cartridges found at the scene from the same pistol.

Two weeks ago community members and civic organisations demanded that Khan be denied bail during a march to the Pretoria West police station to hand over a memorandum of their demands.

They also demanded an investigation into how his citizenship was acquired. Home Affairs, however, confirmed that he was legally in the country after being naturalised in 2001, and that he had no previous convictions.

In an affidavit handed to the court in support of his bail application last week, he said he was not a violent person. According to Khan, a group of agitated men approached his property on Luttig Street and demanded to see the owner, who was not available at the time, to find a tenant there.

On arrival, the accused said he saw a group of about 15 men who were very agitated both in tone and body language. He said he also noticed that some of them had firearms.

The group insisted that he showed them papers that he was the rightful owner of the property, which he did not have at that moment, he said.

Khan said he was assaulted.

With his licensed firearm on him, he fired several gunshots in self-defence and drove to the police station to report what had happened.

According to his legal representative, the accused was willing to relocate from Pretoria West should he be given bail.

He would further make arrangements for 24-hour security to protect him and his family as he was aware of the public’s reaction.

