State wants time to probe new intimidation charge against Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela









A file picture of Vusi ‘Khekhe’ Mathibela in an earlier hearing at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court. Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The state prosecutor tasked with charging Mamelodi’s feared businessman Vusi “Khekhe” Mathibela with a new intimidation charge asked for time to investigate the allegation. This arose when Mathibela appeared at the Pretoria Magistrate's Court to be charged for allegedly intimidating a state witness involved in the murder case of businessman, Wandile Bozwana. Mathibela was one of the accused arrested for the murder of the North West businessman. The National Prosecuting Authority wants to charge him for the allegedly intimidation that occurred somewhere in January. Mathibela also appeared in court alongside Elias Skhosana and Stemer Monageng who were charged with him for intimidation and extortion of Mamelodi business people earlier this year.

He was, however, made to immediately appear in another courtroom separately where the matter of the new charge would be dealt with.

That’s where the state prosecutor told the court that she would need time to investigate a docket that was handed over to her.

Mathibela's lawyer, Solomon Mkhabela, said this new charge comes from one of the statements made by a witness in the Bozwana case and that explained why the state prosecutor still wants fair time to study the docket and formulate a charge.

He said the decision to charge Mathibela with intimidation based on a statement comes from the offices of the Department of Public Prosecution.

He said, like most of the charges against Mathibela, there would not be anything really concrete in the charge.

Mathibela and his council will return to court on November 6 to learn more about the charge and decide on the legal defence.

Mkhabela said the charges against his clients were all questionable.

Even in instances where the state claims to have video footage of Mathibela allegedly involved in wrongdoing, it wasn’t really the case, he said.

Next year he appears alongside Sipho Hudla, Matamela Mutapa, and Bongani Khumalo alleged to have been his accomplices in the alleged murder of Wandile Bozwana.

He'll will continue appearing alongside Skhosana and Monageng.

Pretoria News