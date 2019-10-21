Pretoria - The state prosecutor tasked with charging Mamelodi’s feared businessman Vusi “Khekhe” Mathibela with a new intimidation charge asked for time to investigate the allegation.
This arose when Mathibela appeared at the Pretoria Magistrate's Court to be charged for allegedly intimidating a state witness involved in the murder case of businessman, Wandile Bozwana.
Mathibela was one of the accused arrested for the murder of the North West businessman.
The National Prosecuting Authority wants to charge him for the allegedly intimidation that occurred somewhere in January.
Mathibela also appeared in court alongside Elias Skhosana and Stemer Monageng who were charged with him for intimidation and extortion of Mamelodi business people earlier this year.