Pretoria - Statistics South Africa has urged unemployed people to be aware of fraudsters who advertise employment opportunities on social media under its name. According to Stats SA, imposters have been falsely promising jobs and asking for prepayments from interested people to secure the jobs.

Stats SA communications chief director Trevor Oosterwyk said the issue of fraudsters was an ongoing problem. One of their provincial offices had already dealt with eight such incidents since March.

This sparked the drive to engage with the public and issue a warning, as these problems tended to peak whenever there were big projects approaching, such as the 2021 Census.

“Everyone needs to take responsibility for ensuring that these jobs are legitimate by checking on the relevant government websites and official social media platforms to ascertain that these positions are in fact being advertised,” said Oosterwyk.

“People should also note that Stats SA doesn't use third parties for recruitment and will never request any form of payment for recruitment processes.

“All applications are done via the Stats SA website, and paper applications are not accepted.”

Victims were often reluctant to report these cases, but the only way to deal with the issue head-on was for victims to go to the SAPS, he said.

He added that Stats SA had no vacancies at the moment. “Stats SA has a database used to identify and recruit contract staff. It is opened for new applications periodically to allow new entrants into the job market to add themselves.

“We encourage those looking for short-term job opportunities to keep an eye on the website and our social media pages so they'll know when the database has been opened for new applications.”

