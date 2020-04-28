Stay safe by getting a jab this Africa Vaccination Week

Pretoria - With healthy immune systems a top priority amid fears of the Covid-19 pandemic, health stakeholders are urging parents to keep themselves and those around them safe by keeping up with vaccinations this Africa Vaccination Week. The World Health Organization (WHO) highlighted their growing concern that the pandemic was causing significant disruptions to vaccination efforts and to the surveillance of vaccine-preventable diseases on the continent. The 2020 Africa Vaccination Week theme this year is #VaccinesWorkforAll. According to the organisation, even brief interruptions of vaccination activities made outbreaks more likely to occur, putting children and other vulnerable groups more at risk of life-threatening diseases. To date, it recorded 21 million children were left unprotected as the organisation noted how preventative mass vaccination campaigns for measles had been suspended in countries such as Chad, Ethiopia, Nigeria and South Sudan amid fears of Covid-19.

A delay which has had a devastating effect with the resurgence of measles.

Dr Matshidiso Moeti, World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Africa, said while the complexity and breadth of the Covid-19 response were unprecedented, countries needed to continue to protect African children against vaccine-preventable diseases.

“Let us not be blind-sided by Covid-19 and let down our guard against measles and other childhood threats.“

Despite this WHO has recommended that countries temporarily pause mass vaccination campaigns and only for them to continue with the routine immunisation of children, as well as adult vaccinations for influenza, to be regarded as part of essential service delivery.

They urged that the new guidelines were not stagnant and required careful risk-benefit analysis on a case-by-case basis, as it said some countries being in total lockdown, may not be able to implement routine health services.

However, as part of the 2020 campaign, the Health Organisation and its partners would focus on demonstrating the value of vaccines for the health of children and communities even in the context of Covid-19.

As well as to call for routine immunisation to be the foundation for strong, resilient health systems and universal health coverage and finally highlight the need to build on immunisation progress while addressing gaps, through increased investment in vaccines and immunisation.

Pretoria News