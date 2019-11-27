Rayner and Isaacs have scored seven of Stellenbosch’s nine goals, and Barker will be relying on the duo to find the target again tonight.
“As long as we look after the ball and stand firm at the back then we can do our thing on attack and cause their defenders problems. We’ve got firepower upfront and aim to use it when the opportunities come,” Barker said.
“One thing they can bank on, we’ll be as fired up as them. It’s a massive clash and we may be the newbies in the league, but if you underestimate us, watch out. We’ve shown ourselves to be no pushovers, rivals must know that when they take us on we will battle to the end.”
Stellenbosch have not sat idle during the international break. They played friendlies against NFD teams - Cape Umoya United, Ajax Cape Town and Steenberg - and were unbeaten in those encunters, bagging two wins. Barker opted to give his fringe players game time to get them up to speed and was pleased with what he saw.