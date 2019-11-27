Stellenbosch have a strong message









Steve Barker will be relying on Iqraam Rayners and Waseem Isaacs to find the back of the net against Amakhosi at Cape Town Stadium tonight. Ryan Wilkisky BackpagePix Pretoria - Strikers Iqraam Rayners and Waseem Isaacs will be two key men for Stellenbosch as coach Steve Barker tries to plot the downfall of Kaizer Chiefs for tonight’s PSL clash at Cape Town Stadium. Rayner and Isaacs have scored seven of Stellenbosch’s nine goals, and Barker will be relying on the duo to find the target again tonight. “As long as we look after the ball and stand firm at the back then we can do our thing on attack and cause their defenders problems. We’ve got firepower upfront and aim to use it when the opportunities come,” Barker said. “One thing they can bank on, we’ll be as fired up as them. It’s a massive clash and we may be the newbies in the league, but if you underestimate us, watch out. We’ve shown ourselves to be no pushovers, rivals must know that when they take us on we will battle to the end.” Stellenbosch have not sat idle during the international break. They played friendlies against NFD teams - Cape Umoya United, Ajax Cape Town and Steenberg - and were unbeaten in those encunters, bagging two wins. Barker opted to give his fringe players game time to get them up to speed and was pleased with what he saw.

Stellenbosch will be prepared from the get-go to meet the direct approach favoured by Chiefs. Amakhosi have a number of attack-minded players and it will be a must for Stellenbosch to hold their shape at the back much the same way they did when placed under severe pressure by Orlando Pirates in a game they ended up winning 1-0.

The likes of Khama Billiart, Lebogang Manyama, Samir Nurkovic and Leonardo Castro are good, strong players who link up well, so time and space, and closing the threats down quickly is a must, anything less from Stellenbosch could result in a Chiefs win.

Meanwhile, Cape Town City will be without Kermit Erasmus for their league clash with hosts Bloemfontein Celtic at the Dr Molemela Stadium tonight (7.30pm kickoff).

The striker with seven goals to his name hasn’t recovered from a hamstring strain sustained when coming on as a substitute for Bafana Bafana in their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying victory over Sudan a fortnight ago. It’s a big blow for City who are looking to right a sorry campaign under new Dutch coach Jan Olde Riekerink.

City are likely to turn to former South Africa youth international Fagrie Lakay to lead the attack. The 22-year-old joined City as a free agent in September after parting ways with Wits and has had to bide his time for an opportunity to get a first-team start.

That time has arrived and the youngest player to have worn the Bafana jersey (17 years, 11 months and 25 days) can turn back the clock and show his prowess in front of goal.

