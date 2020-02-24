Still no explanation on Centurion's crumbling new school









A file picture of Peter Sutton, of the DA, and party spokesperson for education Khume Ramulifho, centre, inspect defects at the new Centurion Primary School. Oupa Mokoena African News Agency Pretoria - Almost a month on, the Department of Basic Education has yet to allay parent’s fears or explain why the new R70 million Centurion Primary School is falling apart. DA Education spokesperson in the province, Khume Ramu­lifho, said that since their visit to the school on January 28, he had submitted questions to MEC Panyaza Lesufi and his department regarding the problems they identified at the school. Ramulifho said that since then they had yet to receive full responses from the department as to what was causing the school, barely a year old, to start falling apart. He did say, however, that they had been informed that the contractor had undertaken to fix the defects in the affected block of classrooms. The ceiling, which had started falling on some teachers during class, was also said to have been replaced, following acknowledgement that the wrong supplies had initially been delivered and installed at the school.

“We have not been to the school again, but when it comes to children, we’re obviously very concerned as we need clarity to say what is wrong, and let’s deal with everything.

“Unfortunately, what we have at the moment is a blame game between the two departments responsible,” he said, referring to the departments of Education and Infrastructure.

“This is why we need one department to deal with everything, or to at least establish a better way to work together.”

Ramulifho said problems weren’t only being experienced in Pretoria, but in other areas too.

Nokuthula School for pupils with special education deeds in Lyndhurst, which cost an estimated R300m, was still operating with temporary occupation certificates, he said. “There’s another school in Ivory Park which is also not being used because there is no occupation certificate, and that can’t be right.

“The department needs to plan ahead so all plans go through each stage accordingly, unlike rushing things and being left to deal with reactive planning,” Ramulifho said.

He added that while they understood the department was under pressure to provide schools for areas such as Centurion, those schools needed to be built to last to be of benefit to communities.

Centurion Primary was opened on January 16 last year as an Information and Communications Technology school equipped with the latest technology.

Construction on the school started in late 2014 in order to plug in the demand for schools in the area, especially for residents of Wierda Park and surrounding areas.

However, during the January oversight visit, it was found that the school had no access to the internet and some classes had to accommodate 68 pupils due to a block of classrooms not being used.

Learners had to be moved to other classes after half of the ceiling came off, and a shift of structural joints in a block of classes was picked up.

The department has yet to respond to questions sent to it about the cause of the building falling apart, or whether concerns about the area possibly being dolomitic were warranted.

When the school’s plight was initially reported, the department confirmed that they would send their infrastructure officials to conduct an assessment.

Departmental spokesperson Steve Mabona encouraged the school community to also take care of the school, saying it was unfortunate they had to contemplate fixing the school so soon after it opened.

Pretoria News