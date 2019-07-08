THE body corporate of Leisure Bay has secured court intervention on the sewage problem caused by surrounding rivers. Thobile Mathonsi African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Between Pretoria and Centurion lies the upmarket waterfront estate of Leisure Bay, with houses selling for millions of rand. The luxury development has approached the court as it is experiencing a sewage problem emanating from surrounding rivers.

It wants the City of Tshwane and the Department of Health to take steps to prevent the health risks posed to the residents.

This estate, situated at the corner where the R21 and the N1 highway cross, has been built around the dams which used to be an old brick quarry. It consists of white houses designed in a coastal style. They can be clearly seen from the highways.

Chairman of the Leisure Bay body corporate Pieter Venter said in papers before the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, that the estate had two bodies of water - a small dam and a big dam - fed by natural fountains as well as the Apies River.

“These bodies of water continue to be polluted by raw effluent and raw sewage pouring out of the reticulation and sewerage system falling under the respondents (which include the City of Tshwane).”

Venter said this contamination of the water infringed on the rights of the homeowners as well as other informal occupiers who live further down the stream and use this water for consumption.

Venter said the purpose of the application was to force the City and other officials to mitigate and remove this severe health risk - contaminated water which flows out of a municipal sewage pipe.

“The situation is steadily becoming more severe as effluent flows in, especially during the rainy season,” Venter said. “As less maintenance is done on the system, it will finally culminate in a disaster of possible disease and even death for those who consume the water.”

He said the City and the various departments concerned should take proactive steps.

Venter explained in his court papers that the sewerage line ran through the estate, entering from Pierre van Ryneveld side, under the N1 and exiting the northern side of the estate, flowing out towards Pretoria city centre.

He took two water samples - one of the dams at the clubhouse and another at the point where the dam flowed out. These were given to the CSIR for testing. While there were E coli, it tested safe for recreational purposes.

Recently during a thunderstorm, a video was taken of the sewage overflow pipe flowing into the river. It clearly showed that raw human excrement was flowing out of the pipe.

Venter again took water samples and this time the E coli count increased tenfold to a level which posed a health risk.

The video as well as the CSIR report were sent to the City. “I assumed this matter would receive the urgent attention which it deserves, yet their only response was that they comply with their obligations in terms of the National Health Act”

Venter said the problem at the estate could be fixed through the placing of a further 300mm pipe to the existing pipe, which ran through the estate. This would ensure the raw sewage did not flow into these dams around which 188 houses are built.

The court ordered the City to install a connecting pipe to divert the excess sewage flow and to put other measures in place to curb the problem. It was given a week to file a detailed plan with the court and the body corporate.

