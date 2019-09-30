In the meantime, the promise by the City of Tshwane to open two ablution facilities 24 hours a day has continued to drag on.
Since the beginning of the year, pedestrians have complained about the stench caused by people who relieve themselves in the heart of the capital. The eight public toilets made available by the City close at 6pm, leaving people without ablution facilities. More complaints started pouring in about the unbearable sight and smell of urine and faeces around the Palace of Justice, Pretoria Central Police Station, the Magistrate’s Court and National Treasury.
The City’s Inner City Regeneration team was tasked to deal with eradicating the problem along with other issues such as homelessness.
The team promised that two public toilets in the CBD would not be closed, even at night.