Stinking city row over closed toilets









THE Pretoria CBD continues to experience an unbearable stench emanating from human excrement in the streets and on the walls of some buildings. In the meantime, the promise by the City of Tshwane to open two ablution facilities 24 hours a day has continued to drag on. Since the beginning of the year, pedestrians have complained about the stench caused by people who relieve themselves in the heart of the capital. The eight public toilets made available by the City close at 6pm, leaving people without ablution facilities. More complaints started pouring in about the unbearable sight and smell of urine and faeces around the Palace of Justice, Pretoria Central Police Station, the Magistrate’s Court and National Treasury. The City’s Inner City Regeneration team was tasked to deal with eradicating the problem along with other issues such as homelessness. The team promised that two public toilets in the CBD would not be closed, even at night.

Mayor Steven Mokgalapa at the time also told the Pretoria News the issue of lack of access to ablution facilities at night was a big concern.

Leader of the regeneration team Nava Pillay promised that the City would open the toilets at Church Square and others near Tshwane House before the end of July.

However, that is yet to happen.

On Friday, he said there were some challenges with this.

He said there had been delays with feedback from some of the involved stakeholders working together to solve the challenge.

Earlier this year, Pillay explained that the City used to open its public toilets at night, but people kept stealing and breaking items.

The team wants the new plan to open toilets 24/7 to include security to combat misuse, vandalism and theft.