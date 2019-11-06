Stop estimated usage, install water meters, say Soshanguve residents









Residents of Soshanguve South are demanding that the City of Tshwane stop estimating water bills. Picture: Goitsemang Tlhabye Pretoria - Residents of Soshanguve South are demanding that the City of Tshwane stop estimating water bills, saying the system has resulted in some of them paying more than R16 000 for water consumption a month. The residents blocked the entrance of the City of Tshwane’s regional offices in Akasia yesterday, demanding the rectification of their account statements. Deputy chairperson of the SA National Civic Organisation in Ward 90, Miltan Ntuli, said despite repeated calls for the City to install water meters in the area, it had failed to do so for months on end. Ntuli said instead the City had opted to use an estimation system in the interim, which left many in the community who were the poorest of the poor with exorbitant bills to pay. “You have residents who rent out rooms and use more water, living next door to a pensioner who then ends up with a bill of over R16000, which can’t be correct.

“What further aggravates the situation is that the City is using this estimation system when the area’s water meter installation project is still not complete.

“So you find some houses have meters and others don’t,” Ntuli said.

In their memorandum, residents demand that all debts “thumb-sucked” by City officials be scrapped.

“They want to be allowed to buy electricity again and for the City to speed up the installation of meters in the area."

Other demands included for the City to restore street lights, combat illegal dumping, provide free wi-fi and deal with sewer blockages, which had become a regular occurrence, Ntuli added.

The City has been given 14 days to address these demands or risk facing the wrath of the community.

Pretoria News