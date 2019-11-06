The residents blocked the entrance of the City of Tshwane’s regional offices in Akasia yesterday, demanding the rectification of their account statements.
Deputy chairperson of the SA National Civic Organisation in Ward 90, Miltan Ntuli, said despite repeated calls for the City to install water meters in the area, it had failed to do so for months on end.
Ntuli said instead the City had opted to use an estimation system in the interim, which left many in the community who were the poorest of the poor with exorbitant bills to pay.
“You have residents who rent out rooms and use more water, living next door to a pensioner who then ends up with a bill of over R16000, which can’t be correct.