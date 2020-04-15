Storm causes power outages, damage in Centurion

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Pretoria - Many Centurion residents were left in the dark last night in the wake of a storm that caused numerous power outages. Motorists were also inconvenienced when some trees were ripped apart by heavy winds and fell on to roads. The City of Tshwane said it was aware of the incidents and that it was attending to power outages in the area. Residents were advised to report power failures using the City's electronic service on www.tshwane.gov.za, where they could follow the “Report Power Failure” link. They can also SMS the word “power” followed by their account number to 082 612 0333 or 44676.

Emergency Services spokesperson Charles Mabaso said the trees caused no damage to properties and that no one was injured.

"There was no damage done to property or to people by falling trees," he said.

He said the City firefighters responded swiftly to clear the tree debris from the road.

Despite the intention by the municipality to repair power outages some residents took to social media to complain about the delay to attend to the problem.

One of them, Francois Karstel yesterday wrote: "(There's) still no electricity. Our food will rot in the fridge."

Others expressed relief to the fact that some residents narrowly escaped harm after a tree was uprooted by the storm inside their yard and fell next to their house.

Ursula van Greunen wrote: "Wow, their Guardian Angel was there!"

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page.

** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Pretoria News