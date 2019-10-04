Strife over EMS chief Previn Govender rumbles on









Previn Govender. Supplied Pretoria - The furore over the qualifications - or lack thereof - of Tshwane Emergency Services (EMS) chief Previn Govender is far from being settled. The metro’s Section 79 oversight committee has now joined the fray and expressed intention to scrutinise his qualifications. The committee charged with overseeing the work of the municipal department of community safety raised concerns regarding claims vilifying Govender’s appointment during a meeting on September 17 at Tshwane Metro Police Department headquarters. Of chief concern to the committee was contradicting reports by the auditor-general and the City of Tshwane’s internal probe regarding the issue. Govender possesses an advanced diploma in fire technology obtained at the Southern African Emergency Services Institute in 1996 as his highest qualification.

His current position, which he assumed in 2017, required that he must have a bachelor’s degree.

In August, the ANC leader in Tshwane, Dr Kgosi Maepa, opened a case of fraud against him at the Brooklyn police station for allegedly falsifying his qualifications.

Committee chairperson Alfred Makhafola told the Pretoria News that the acting city manager Moeketsi Ntsimane was asked to present both reports for further scrutiny.

He said: “The committee requested both reports from the acting city manager based on allegations levelled against the chief of emergency with regard to the qualification. There was the auditor-general report that was also having information regarding the chief of emergency. The committee wants to get all of those reports to get a clear understanding of the matter.”

Makhafola said the committee noted the media statement issued by the city manager, affirming that Govender’s appointment was above board.

There was also the auditor-general report, which made adverse findings about Govender’s appointment.

“The committee wanted to be briefed properly by the city manager’s office so that it can have a clear understanding on the matter,” Makhafola said. He said no time frame was given to Ntsimane to present reports, but these were expected to be delivered as a matter of urgency.

“The report is needed as urgent as possible because the matter is urgent to the committee,” he said.

He said the committee took the matter seriously because it involved the department that was critical in helping people in the event of emergencies.

“The committee ought to understand that there is a right person in that position in terms of the Fire Brigade Services Act,” he said.

Asked whether Govender would be interviewed by the committee, he said: “No. We are not going to interview him. The report that we want is not from the chief of emergency. It is from the city manager based on the media statement he issued that there is nothing wrong with the qualification.”

He declined to shed more information regarding the committee’s next step.

“I don’t want to speak too much about something that is still going to happen in the committee meeting. I can’t dictate what the committee will do after deliberating on the reports. The reports might guide us on what needs to be done next,” he said.

