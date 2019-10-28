Strike action by Unisa staff suspended









A file picture of striking Unisa employees block roads at the main campus as part of the institution's shutdown of all campuses countrywide. Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The strike action by close to 6 000 Unisa employees affiliated to the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union regarding unsafe working conditions has been suspended. The university said this followed thorough consultation between the management and the union's leadership, after which an agreement was reached and signed by both parties. University spokesperson Martin Ramotshela said the parties had discussed the issues raised by the trade union with regards to the Occupational Health and Safety compliance of some of the buildings and facilities at length. Ramotshela, however, indicated that the details of the agreement would be shared with stakeholders at a later stage. He said the agreement meant that the strike had been suspended and operations of the university would return to normality with immediate effect.

The union’s secretary at Unisa, Tshembani Baloyi, confirmed that they and the university had come to an agreement to only suspend, but not cancel the strike action.

Baloyi said they decided to give the university management time to come forward with the temporary implementation plan within five days, which would also have to be followed by a plan on when it intended to renovate the campus buildings.

“For now we have accepted that they have finally come to the table but we are not ending anything just yet. We have raised this before and they made promises that never materialised.

“So we will give them until November 18 to show us that they are serious about heeding our calls for safe working conditions and buildings.”

Examples of these safety risks, according to the union, was with the Es’kia Mphahlele Building in the Sunnyside campus, which was found to have a high volume of carbon dioxide. There were suspicions of exposure to asbestos.

Baloyi added that should nothing be done by the deadline, they would discuss with employees on the way forward.

Pretoria News