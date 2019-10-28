The university said this followed thorough consultation between the management and the union's leadership, after which an agreement was reached and signed by both parties.
University spokesperson Martin Ramotshela said the parties had discussed the issues raised by the trade union with regards to the Occupational Health and Safety compliance of some of the buildings and facilities at length.
Ramotshela, however, indicated that the details of the agreement would be shared with stakeholders at a later stage.
He said the agreement meant that the strike had been suspended and operations of the university would return to normality with immediate effect.