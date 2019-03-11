Huis Davidtz Retirement Home. Picture: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency/ANA

Pretoria - Troubled inner city retirement centre Huis Davidtz has been temporarily closed. This follows months of protests by staff members, which left the elderly residents at the facility with no care.

Announcing the closure, its board said it was forced to take action to save their residents, who have since been moved to other institutions in the city.

The decision left the employees, who have been protesting over contracts and employment conditions, in limbo.

The latest strike started two weeks ago.

The board said the residents’ relatives were notified about the temporary closure, which would be effective until the situation with the employees was resolved.

The board further asked family members to help and find suitable facilities for their loved ones in order to meet their physical and financial requirements.

The decision, according to the board, was supported by the health and social development departments.

Rinkie Gana, of the EFF, which has supported the home’s workers, told the Pretoria News the employees were left in the dark.

“We heard there was a meeting which was attended by some of the relatives and social development department officials. However, employees were not invited to the meeting.

“As it stands we don’t know what will happen to employees, but we know that this temporary closure is illegal,” she said.

Gana said employees were not given any notice, as prescribed by law. She said the workers were yet to meet with employers to discuss a way forward.

Director of Solidarity Helping Hand, Hannes Noëth, said the elderly people of the home had suffered as a result of the crippling strikes.

“The board explained to relatives the options and processes to follow regarding the evacuation. It also undertook to assist the families through this time.

“Nearly 11 homes and institutions in and around Pretoria have been identified where the residents can be moved to,” the director said.

He added that the Department of Social Development would implement the relocation.

Pretoria News