Striking Tshwane North College students demand axing of principal









STUDENTS at Tshwane North College are demanding that the principal and the institution be placed under administration. Goitsemang Thlabye Pretoria - Striking Tshwane North College students are determined to stick to their call for the removal of their principal and for the institution to be placed under administration. The students convened outside the Department of Higher Education and Training offices in the city yesterday. They were demanding a response to the memorandum they submitted on Monday. They embarked on the strike last Thursday, citing several issues, including how the institution was being run, and delayed payments to students funded by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS). According to SRC chairperson Bongani Sibiya, even though the NSFAS processed payments on time, the college was delaying them. Sibiya said management was running things its own way and not administering the funds according to set-out guidelines.

The lack of residences for students was another problem and Sibiya said without accredited accommodation in the CBD, many of them were often kicked out of their rented places due to delayed payments.

He added that even attempts to get information or assistance from the college student support desk proved pointless, with staff allegedly making odd remarks to students enquiring about the delays.

Meanwhile, Tshwane North College said it was unable to comment as the department was its employer.

It said responding to the demands of the students should be the duty of the department, which received the grievances submitted.

During a meeting with students, representatives of the institution informed them they had escalated their issues to Minister Blade Nzimande’s office.

A follow-up meeting was requested with selected student leaders to decide on a way forward.

The students were asked to disperse from Francis Baard Street, where they had gathered.

“They’ve requested us to meet the task team they’ve set up and promised to give us a comprehensive report come Monday; that is what we will do for now,” Sibiya said.

“We’re happy they’ve now come to the table and are willing to engage with us. However, we don’t want that principal anymore. They must rather take her to another institution if need be.”

Pretoria News