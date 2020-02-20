They were demanding a response to the memorandum they submitted on Monday.
They embarked on the strike last Thursday, citing several issues, including how the institution was being run, and delayed payments to students funded by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).
According to SRC chairperson Bongani Sibiya, even though the NSFAS processed payments on time, the college was delaying them.
Sibiya said management was running things its own way and not administering the funds according to set-out guidelines.