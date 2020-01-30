They may also not protest closer than 100m from Unisa’s premises.
The university approached the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, on an urgent basis as it feared the protesting union members would disrupt the registration process by the students.
The court was also told there was an international piano competition under way at the Muckleneuk campus which had been disrupted due to the unlawful protest.
Unisa said it was experiencing protest action by organised labour, but wage negotiations were taking place with a view to reaching an amicable agreement as soon as possible.