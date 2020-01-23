French ambassador Aurelien Lechevallier and his German counterpart Martin Schafer represent a younger generation of European diplomats that treasure the close relations between their two countries, after the long history of enmity between France and Germany, that saw conflicts between them resolved through violence.
That violent past ended with the Treaty of Elysee in 1963, which brought reconciliation between the two nations, ushering in a new era of friendship and partnership.
Last year a successor treaty was signed on January 22, and Schafer and Lechevallier are keen to highlight the collaborative spirit which has developed between officials of the two nations. They are even considering taking collaboration a step further and symbolically swopping some of their political and economic officials.
“We have 100% the same interests in South Africa and we share the same values. We share notes, meet regularly, conceive joint plans, and we want South Africa to succeed in building a rainbow nation,” Schafer said.