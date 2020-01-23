Strong message for SA through envoys' symbolic swop









FRENCH ambassador Aurelien Lechevallier and his German counterpart Martin Schafer, pictured at the Union Buildings, traded places for two days in a show of unity and partnership between their home countries. John Vaaler Pretoria - Two young and dynamic ambassadors have done something which has never been tried in international diplomacy - they have traded places for two days in a show of unity and partnership. French ambassador Aurelien Lechevallier and his German counterpart Martin Schafer represent a younger generation of European diplomats that treasure the close relations between their two countries, after the long history of enmity between France and Germany, that saw conflicts between them resolved through violence. That violent past ended with the Treaty of Elysee in 1963, which brought reconciliation between the two nations, ushering in a new era of friendship and partnership. Last year a successor treaty was signed on January 22, and Schafer and Lechevallier are keen to highlight the collaborative spirit which has developed between officials of the two nations. They are even considering taking collaboration a step further and symbolically swopping some of their political and economic officials. “We have 100% the same interests in South Africa and we share the same values. We share notes, meet regularly, conceive joint plans, and we want South Africa to succeed in building a rainbow nation,” Schafer said.

He hosted a media breakfast at the French ambassador’s residence, which has become a regular tradition for engaging senior journalists.

Over French croissants and scrambled eggs, Schafer outlined the tragic cycle of humiliation and revenge that characterised Franco-German history up until the end of World War II.

“My home town of Bremen in Northern Germany was the seat of a French prefect for two years in the 19th century. But in 1871 Germany humiliated France by creating a second empire and taking parts of French territory.

“In WWII Hitler invaded France and took tours of Paris, only for the French to humiliate the Germans when they brought in a train carrier to sign Germany’s surrender,” Schafer recounted.

“But at the end of WWII we realised that we had to end the hate and violence, and two old men - President Charles de Gaulle and Chancellor Konrad Adenauer - decided over the graves of their sons that they wanted peace and reconciliation.”

Today France and Germany are peaceful and prosperous nations, where people have never been freer or more tolerant.

Together France and Germany have become the motors of European integration, ensuring the integration and unification of the EU.

The message the ambassadors are hoping to send through their symbolic swop is that South Africa has faced similar challenges in its history where until 1994 conflicts were largely resolved through violence.

The country has embarked on a similar path of reconciliation, and it is imperative to stop the vicious cycle of hatred and violence. “We strongly feel that South Africa can have the same success as Germany and France with reconciliation,” Schafer said.

Pretoria News