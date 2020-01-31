This follows concerns raised by the DA spokesperson for education Khume Ramulifho after an oversight visit to the school recently.
During the visit, it was discovered that a block of classes of the state-of-the-art, new technology school worth R70 million could no longer be used as there were structural defects.
Some of the joints of the building’s structure had shifted out of place despite the school only being open for a year, according to Ramulifho.
Steve Mabona, the departmental spokesperson, said the situation was unfortunate, especially as parents were well aware that the department was constrained.