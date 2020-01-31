Structural defects at R70m Centurion Primary School being assessed









PETER SUTTON, of the DA, and party spokesperson for education Khume Ramulifho, centre, inspect defects at the new Centurion Primary School. Oupa Mokoena African News Agency Pretoria - The Gauteng Department of Education has assured parents that it is working on assessing what is wrong with the blocks of classes falling apart at the new Centurion Primary School. This follows concerns raised by the DA spokesperson for education Khume Ramulifho after an oversight visit to the school recently. During the visit, it was discovered that a block of classes of the state-of-the-art, new technology school worth R70 million could no longer be used as there were structural defects. Some of the joints of the building’s structure had shifted out of place despite the school only being open for a year, according to Ramulifho. Steve Mabona, the departmental spokesperson, said the situation was unfortunate, especially as parents were well aware that the department was constrained.

Mabona said the department was working on assisting schools in Joburg and Tshwane where capacity challenges were being experienced as best it could.

On the issue of overcrowding in classrooms at the school due to some of the classes being cordoned off, Mabona said arrangements of grades sharing classes occurred in schools where challenges were experienced and were not out of the norm.

“We appeal to parents to be mindful of capacity challenges and be willing to be accommodative.

“We have such arrangements in all schools where we experienced challenges as a temporary measure.

“We are concerned about the safety of the classes; hence we immediately sent our structural engineers who confirmed that all defects would be fixed.”

Mabona added that their infrastructure department would also be furnishing them with a comprehensive report to assist accordingly.

The oversight inspection was, according to Ramulifho and Councillor Peter Sutton, a result of complaints received from parents over the severe overcrowding in classrooms and structural defects.

Ramulifho said they were notified by the MEC that the department was attending to the matter promptly.

He said they were hoping that the department would also look into concerns of the area as there was speculation the school was built over dolomite.

“We hope they will check whether or not the area might be dolomitic perhaps that may be causing the problems at the school.”

Pretoria News