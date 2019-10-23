Struggle icon Ahmed Timol remembered









THE late Ahmed Timol’s family friend Essop Pahad, Freedom Park chief executive Jane Mufamadi and Timol’s nephew Imtiaz Cajee during the launch of the Ahmed Timol Exhibition yesterday. Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The launch of the Ahmed Timol Exhibition yesterday opened old wounds when speakers reflected on the lives of freedom fighters who stood up against apartheid and got killed. They said these icons were not given the attention they deserved. The exhibition, taking place at Freedom Park until November 30, is hosted in partnership with the Ahmed Timol Trust. The launch also consisted of a dialogue session on the Struggle hero to discuss the matter of the unfinished business of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC). Before the discussion, there was a wreath-laying ceremony on the Wall of Names’ Isivivane, a sacred spiritual resting place for those who played a part in the liberation of the country, under Timol’s name. The ceremony was attended by officials from organisations including the TRC, Timol’s family, National Imam Haron Foundation and school pupils.

The exhibition highlights the plight of many other freedom fighters who opposed apartheid and paid with their lives.

Panellist Ben Kgoathe, son of Nicodemus Kgoathe, who died in police detention in 1969, said he had been sickly since his father’s passing.

Another panellist and TRC commissioner Yasmin Sooka said there were many people who wanted them to not succeed with the Timol inquest.

Timol was detained at a police roadblock on the evening of October 22, 1971. Four days and 18 hours later, police claimed that he had jumped to his death from room 1026 of Johannesburg Central Police Station, then John Vorster Square.

After 46 years, the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, found that Timol was murdered and did not commit suicide. Retired apartheid policeman Joao Rodrigues, 81, who is accused of the murder of the activist, will go on trial in December.

Sooka said: “We know that there are groups who are busy behind the scenes trying to frustrate these cases and the truth of the matter is there are many policemen also trying to stop these cases from coming forth.

“We’ve always had a problem since the commission began, there are many people who don’t want to come forward.”

Sooka said they had to hire private investigators to get cases prosecuted as it always proved problematic to get prosecution.

“We’ve done a submission on the cases for priority and we handed them over in 2018, to former National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams. It has been a constant battle with the National Prosecuting Authority, but this year we’ve had three constructive meetings with the new head and we are setting up a small committee to look at how we can prioritise these cases.

“We have four cases that are ready to go the Nokuthula Simelane case will probably go to trial next year and others."

Simelane, then a 23-year-old anti-apartheid activist, was just two weeks away from graduating from college when she disappeared in September 1983.

Freedom Park chief executive Jane Mufamadi said they were honoured to be hosting the exhibition.

