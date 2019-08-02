Muthu Mulaudzi and Innocentia Moeketsi are beneficiaries of the Stud Game Breeders bursary. Picture: Rudzani Matshili

Pretoria - Stud Game Breeders (SGB) bursary beneficiaries say the money allocated to them, which will pay for tuition and accommodation, has eased a burden on their parents.



Innocentia Moeketsi and Muthu Mulaudzi, are part of the 39 Game Ranch Management and Nature Conservation deserving Tshwane University of Technology students who received a handsome bursary from Stud Game Breeders.



A total of R700 000 was awarded to the 39 students during a ceremony, following last year’s award of bursaries of R945 000 for the same number of students. Administered by the SGB Transformation Fund, the funds for the bursaries were raised by a remarkable auction, the proceeds of which are committed and support transformation in the wildlife industry.

Each member, contributed to the special package of Springbok that were auctioned at Phala Phala in September last year.

This is the eighth successive year that bursaries were granted to deserving students at the institution.

The Pretoria News caught up with two of the beneficiaries at the Pretoria West campus yesterday and they expressed their sincere thanks and explained what the support means to them.

Moeketsi, in her fourth year was awarded R20 000 while Mulaudzi received R40 000.

Moeketsi, 21, said: “I was so excited to receive it. When I applied, I didn’t have the confidence that I would get it, so this is a big thing for both me and my family.

Because it helped them a lot and it eased a burden for them, I was inspired by my background and that’s what motivated me. It really is a big achievement.

She said their course had many opportunities and her love for animals influenced her decision to be in the industry.

“I’ve got an interest in studying about the animals. I was motivated by agriculture back in high school, we had a chapter about animals and I grew interest from there.

“There are quite a lot of opportunities actually, I want to be a professional hunter, you either kill them for other animals to feed on them or a lot of things,” she said.

Mulaudzi, 29, said he was appreciative, adding that he would settle all his outstanding fees with the money.

SGB’s Norma Adami described the wildlife industry as a goose that laid golden eggs for the economy.

Pretoria News