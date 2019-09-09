TUT student Sabelo Mbhele.

A 23-YEAR-OLDstudent at the Tshwane University of Technology’s Soshanguve campus is fighting for his life at George Mukhari Hospital after he sustained multiple stabbings during a fracas after last week’s SRC elections. Sabelo Mbhele, originally from KwaZulu-Natal, was stabbed eight times by another student, according to his brother, Bonginkosi Mbhele. The alleged perpetrator is still on the run.

“He’s badly injured. He’s in a critical stage. He recently wrote his exit exam and is scheduled to graduate in October. He was doing a course in local government,” said Bonginkosi.

“He’s fighting for his life in hospital. The guy who did this ran away and we aren’t sure whether the police will catch him.”

Bonginkosi said the incident happened on Thursday night in the wake of the SRC elections.

On Saturday, Mbhele was visited in hospital by a DA MP Crezane Bosch, who expressed disappointment at the incident, saying it was especially disturbing that it happened at the institution of learning.

Although information regarding the incident was still sketchy, Bosch said it happened during the counting of the votes. She said Mbhele had a heated exchange with the alleged perpetrator before he was stabbed with a sharp object.

Bosch said Mbhele was rushed to the hospital by a group of students, who came to his rescue.

University spokesperson Willa de Ruyter said: “The university harshly condemns the altercation that transpired between students.”

She said three students sustained injuries, stabbed in what was alleged to be a “personal argument”.

Police spokesperson Portia Sebone said no case had been opened.