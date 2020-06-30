Student, staff member test positive for coronavirus at Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University

Pretoria - Management of Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University remains confident they have the situation under control after a student and staff member tested positive for Covid-19. The university said it was alerted on Sunday that a student at the privately leased student accommodation residence had tested positive for Covid-19. The student had arrived at the residence from home on Friday while awaiting her test results. She had interacted with two other students. University spokesperson Dr Eric Pule said following the alert, they had immediately acted in line with the national guidelines and placed the student at the Department of Health’s Eskom Academy Of Learning. Pule said a security officer who had been on leave since June 21 had also informed the university that she had tested positive for Covid-19 following exposure to an infected household member, and as such would continue isolating at home.

“Similar to the students, all those who were in contact with the security officer on the day had been traced and requested to self-quarantine.”

Common areas including shared ablution facilities are to be disinfected along with other affected residences.

“Student health and counselling services will provide the required medical support with Professor Ayo Yusuf in his capacity as compliance officer to continue to monitor the compliance aspect.

“This is our first student Covid-19 confirmed case. But this is not the first time an institution has been hit by this pandemic but we do have things under control,” Pule said.

The institution had ensured enough sanitisers were in place, posters with the relevant information were up and they were constantly advocating for the proper use of masks when out in public.

