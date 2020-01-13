Last week, as soon as the results were out, they started to arrive at Unisa’s registration centre in Sunnyside.
There the queues got longer by the day as students finalised the registration process for 2020, armed with their National Senior Certificates.
Unisa spokesperson Martin Ramotshela said registration for the giant university was done online which meant those who physically visited the Unisa service centres could be assisted to work on the self-help facilities.
Registration opened on January 3, and continues until January 24.