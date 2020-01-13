Students jostle for spots at university









PROSPECTIVE students arrive at the UNISA registration centre in Sunnyside to confirm places for the 2020 academic year. Thobile Mathonsi African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - With matric done and dusted, prospective students are already jostling for spots at university. Last week, as soon as the results were out, they started to arrive at Unisa’s registration centre in Sunnyside. There the queues got longer by the day as students finalised the registration process for 2020, armed with their National Senior Certificates. Unisa spokesperson Martin Ramotshela said registration for the giant university was done online which meant those who physically visited the Unisa service centres could be assisted to work on the self-help facilities. Registration opened on January 3, and continues until January 24.

This is for any one who applied and has received an offer from the university, including returning students, old matriculants as well as those who have just received their results.

Prospective students who did not apply in advance will have to wait for the next application window to open.

Last year the first week of registration was interrupted when the SRC shut down campuses over the exclusion of new students (due to space constraints) and accreditation woes, among other complaints.

Following discussions with student leaders, Unisa agreed to consider an additional 25000 students.

Early risers like Kgaugelo Modise, who was ready and waiting at 6:30am on Thursday, said he came early to avoid a repeat of last year.

The Mamelodi High matriculant said it was worrisome not having a place to study and he wanted to be prepared. “All is done and now I just want to focus on my accounting sciences degree,” he said.

Other prospective students sat on the floor, while some listened to music to pass time as they awaited their turns to be assisted.

According to Ramotshela, applicants may only register if they have received an offer of placement from Unisa and have accepted the offer online.

“Unisa will assess the application, which includes the points score system. You may be offered a space for semester 1 of the 2020 academic year based on the following: if you meet the academic admission requirements for your qualification of choice, your minimum academic points score (APS) and the number of places available for the qualification for which you have applied.”

He said applicants may not automatically be accepted to study through Unisa this year. Those who do not qualify for admission will get feedback as soon as their applications are processed, he said.

