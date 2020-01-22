University students are facing an uphill battle with accommodation. they have been warned of fake landlords, phantom flats and getting scammed by con artists. Picture: David Ritchie African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Students have found themselves dealing with fake landlords, phantom flats and getting scammed by con artists. The fraudsters advertise properties to rent at attractive rates and in excellent locations to lure victims, particularly students.

Adverts appear to be genuine, with photos and contact details. The dodgy landlords trick victims into handing over money as a holding fee, a deposit or the first month's rent even before the prospective tenant has viewed the house or flat. The fraudsters pressure students by telling them the property is in high demand and will be off the market soon if they don’t act fast.

Pretoria Central Police Station spokesperson Captain Augustinah Selepe said there were two types of crooks; those who roam the city looking for victims and others who advertise online. Selepe said if prospective landlords wanted to meet, students should insist on meeting at a police station. If parents or students suspect foul play they should alert police.

When contacted the owner or agent generally asks the applicant to fill in an application form and supply various documents. All seems above board, but the wheels rapidly come off when the advertiser starts demanding an application fee plus a deposit to secure the property before a viewing.