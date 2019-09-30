The participants had to display a high level of oral skills and a grasp of the law in their bid to win the competition held over three days at the Muckleneuk Campus, finishing on Friday.
Participating teams came from Tshwane, Joburg, Bloemfontein, Cape Town, Durban, Mbombela, Mthatha and Polokwane.
Cape Town and Bloemfontein proceeded to the final with the team from Cape Town taking the title.
The judges look for participants who display an eagerness to learn the skills required for litigation, and work well as a team. This prepares them for advocacy, legal research, written and oral submission and team work.