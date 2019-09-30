Students take centre court in litigation skills competition







Pretoria - Law students squared off at the Unisa College of Law's Inter-Regional Moot Court Competition getting an opportunity to hone their litigation skills. The participants had to display a high level of oral skills and a grasp of the law in their bid to win the competition held over three days at the Muckleneuk Campus, finishing on Friday. Participating teams came from Tshwane, Joburg, Bloemfontein, Cape Town, Durban, Mbombela, Mthatha and Polokwane. Cape Town and Bloemfontein proceeded to the final with the team from Cape Town taking the title. The judges look for participants who display an eagerness to learn the skills required for litigation, and work well as a team. This prepares them for advocacy, legal research, written and oral submission and team work.

The college trains law students across the country and the best teams get to participate in the Moot Court and present their arguments before practising advocates and magistrates in a court setting.

Christie-Lee Britz, 22, from Cape Town was named the best speaker.

South Africa’s top divorce lawyer Billy Gundelfinger, who spoke on behalf of the judges, commended the dedication and tenacity the participants displayed throughout the event.

“This year's group did exceptionally well; you surpassed the standard of other years,” he told them.

Professor Vinesh Basdeo said the Moot Court was more than a competition; the experiential learning and simulated exercises were an added advantage.

The programme was aimed at promoting greater consciousness in understanding the Constitution and laws of the country.

“Participants take part in simulated court arbitration proceedings (which) usually involve drafting memorandums or participating in oral arguments. Through this we combine genuine excellence, diversity and the skill that is unmatched anywhere in the country," he said.

Pretoria News