Pretoria - A new study into Africa’s heroin economy has found widespread use of the drug in South Africa. The research was conducted by Enhancing Africa’s response to transnational organised crime.

It found that the thriving heroin industry was facilitated by gangs, organised crime, incompetent and corrupt police, and has gone largely undetected by police and government despite there being more than 100 000 users.

The researchers said that during their research, interviewees in the metro spoke of corrupt junior police confiscating drugs and selling them to other dealers for their own benefit.

Senior analyst at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime and author of the report, Simone Haysom, said South Africa’s heroin crisis was extremely serious and taking a heavy toll on communities.

“Heroin in South Africa is prevalent in Cape Town, Durban, Nelson Mandela Bay, Tshwane, Pietermaritzburg and Mpumalanga.

“Therefore, it is the primary drug of choice rivalling tik as a major commodity underpinning the drug market.”

Haysom also explained why most people used heroin; it is a response to living in economically depressed and socially fractured neighbourhoods where anxiety, depression and physical pain were features of daily life.

According to the research, Tanzanian criminal networks had been pivotal in developing the South African heroin market, which controlled the wholesale supply of the drug.

The networks distribute drugs to South African gangs who run the retail market.

“Heroin is a spin-off from the growing international drug smuggling route from Afghanistan across the Indian Ocean through east Africa, down through southern Africa.

“As researchers we believe that this route is almost entirely a transit route with drugs moving through and moving onwards to Europe and other more lucrative markets,” Haysom said.

Haysom added that the heroin trade was also linked to political finance in neighbouring countries, facilitated by high-level corruption particularly in Mozambique, which is known as a major feeder route of the drugs.

“The surge of the drug in South Africa for the past five to eight years happened at a time when law enforcement was severely eroded; when resources were put towards political ends,” Haysom said.

National head of the Hawks’ Organised Crime Unit Brigadier Ebrahim Kadwa said: “The Tanzanian dealers appear to have eclipsed Nigerian networks as the primary suppliers of heroin, and may have developed connections to Pakistani merchants who source the product from Afghanistan.

“The nature of these networks and their interconnections, as well as the kingpin figures who make the bulk of the profits, are not yet clear.”

Kadwa added that in ridding the country of huge substance abuse, countermeasures must be adopted and thoroughly implemented. “Intelligence led operations specifically targeting heroin trafficking and clandestine nyaope production facilities must be conducted; the establishment of SAPS anti-gang units; intensified drug interception at borders, harbours and airports; and attacking financial infrastructures via the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.”

