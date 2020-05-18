Stuntwoman Olivia Jackson seeks millions from RAF

Pretoria - UK-based stuntwoman Olivia Jackson is one of the Road Accident Fund (RAF) victims who will probably have to wait a while before her case is finalised because of Covid-19. Jackson suffered devastating injuries during the filming of the world-renowned science fiction action film Resident Evil: The Final Chapter in Pretoria five years ago. Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, Judge Norman David last month, shortly after lockdown started, ordered that the RAF was 100% liable for the damages which Jackson could prove she suffered during the motorcycle accident on set. Some of the RAF cases are going ahead - mostly settlements - at this stage although the entity had not been listed by the government as an essential service under stage 4 of the lockdown regulations. If the RAF does not settle Jackson’s multi-million claim, her legal team will have to call experts on a later date to testify regarding the injuries she suffered and the loss she incurred as she can no longer act as a stuntwoman.

She was known around the world as a stunt double for top actresses such as Charlize Theron.

She suffered a multitude of injuries when things went wrong during one of the action scenes. Her left arm had to be amputated due to complications as a result of her injuries.

She was standing in for Milla Jovovich when she was involved in the accident during a scene which was shot on September 5, 2015, along the N4 extension near Pelindaba.

She was driving at high speed on a racing motorbike while being filmed by a camera fitted on to a mechanical crane.

This was in turn fitted to a vehicle, which drove towards her while filming her from the front. The sequence was planned so that the camera would start filming from a position close to the road surface and then would be lifted up to pass over her head at very close range to allow her to pass safely underneath.

But things went wrong when it started to rain and the camera was lifted too late.

It hit her off the motorbike and shattered nearly every bone in her body.

She spent 17 days in a coma.

The RAF denied that the accident was due to the driver of the vehicle to which the camera was attached.

It argued that if the driver was negligent, then Jackson contributed to the negligence as she had consented to the risk of damage. She wore no helmet for the scene when she crashed into the camera which was attached to a Mercedes-Benz.

In total three runs were done the first was a “dry run” where Jackson and the driver of the car passed each other, but the arm of the camera was lifted to a height above her head.

During the second rehearsal, the camera was lowered to take a low level shot as she approached, but it was lifted as she came closer and she was filmed as she passed underneath it.

In the third run the boom with the camera was lifted too late and the camera hit her in the face and shoulder.

Judge Davis found that the driver of the vehicle was negligent, as he did not take into account that his starting point in the successful rehearsal run differed from his starting point in the incident run.

The judge said the driver omitted to make calculations as to exactly at which point the camera boom should have been lifted so that she could drive beneath it.

Jackson stated in her court papers that she at the time earned at least R200 000 a month as a stunt performer, but she was now rendered unemployable, she said.

