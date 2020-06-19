Sun International ready to reopen Pretoria's Time Square casino

Pretoria - Some of the industries that are set to reopen under revised level 3 lockdown regulations are anxiously waiting to return to business. On Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced changes to level 3 lockdown to allow the gradual reopening of among others, hairdressers, resorts, hotels, casinos and restaurants, on a date yet to be announced. Sun International said it was ready to reopen its facilities, including Time Square in Pretoria as well as Sun City. In a statement, Time Square chief executive Anthony Leeming said seating in restaurants and at casinos had been reconfigured to increase space between people and meet head count limits. “We introduced stringent and comprehensive cleaning, sanitising and front and back-of-house food handling and housekeeping procedures. “These measures have now been further amplified across all areas of our properties countrywide,” he said.

Customers visiting any Sun International site will have a temperature check while those staying at a hotel or visiting a casino will have to complete a medical screening questionnaire.

Only those who are registered for the loyalty programme will be allowed in a casino, and they will be required to wear cloth masks at all times.

Chairperson of the Tshwane Tourism Association Bronwen Cadle de Ponte said a wave of panic had struck the industry because alcohol sale was still prohibited.

She said restaurant owners were worried that people would not visit if they could not have a glass of wine or some beer with their meals.

“This is a disaster because 45% to 60% of all restaurants’ gross profit comes from alcohol sales. Without at least wine and beer sales restaurants cannot pay salaries,” she said.

Owner of Molt Restaurant Andre Liassou said: “This is not to say restaurants are clubs or anything like that, but these things go hand in hand. People want to eat and have a glass of wine while doing so.

“Coffee shops will not be affected as much as restaurants will be, because they host people who meet for quick meetings and coffee. However, as restaurants, couples want to come and have dinner and they expect to have a drink or two while at it.

“I feel like the damage is already done; if some restaurants open, they’ll be forced to close in the next 50 days because landlords will expect their full rent despite the businesses making way less money,” he said.

Chief executive of the Ocean Basket group Grace Harding said they would wait to hear what the government would do. She said the industry definitely needed the sale of alcohol.

The Brooklyn Theatre said: “The theatre is geared for all the health regulations and is waiting to get the final stipulations from government.”

State Theatre marketing manager Eric Ndala said: “The only thing we’re waiting for is the government to give us the specific regulations so that we know how many people we can have.”

