WHILE Gavin Hunt is happy that Wits are in the quarter-finals of the Nedbank Cup, he would have preferred to have collected three points against Black Leopards on Monday. BACKPAGEPIX

MAMELODI SUNDOWNS’ PSL title credentials have received the thumbs up from an unlikely source, a coach of one of their main rivals for the championship. Wits coach Gavin Hunt said yesterday that the Brazilians are favourites to retain the league title, a statement that is likely to be taken with a pinch of salt by his adversary Pitso Mosimane.

“They’re in the pound seats,” Hunt said after guiding Wits to the quarter-finals of the Nedbank Cup after they beat Black Leopards 3-2 on penalties in Thohoyandou on Monday.

Wits made two trips to the Vhembe district in two weeks. Their first trip was last week for the match that was abandoned just before halftime due to heavy rain. They had to once again make the long bus ride from Johannesburg to Thohoyandou. Their trip back was a more pleasant one this time around with a place in the draw that will be conducted tomorrow night secured.

“It’s easier going to Egypt than coming here, because (going to Egypt) is getting on a plane and flying for seven-eight hours,” Hunt said. “Here you get on a bus and drive for eight hours, and our bus broke down yesterday (on Sunday). We had to pile everyone out of the bus with our bags and wait on the side of the road. It’s easier going to Egypt than coming to Thohoyandou, because you get on an aeroplane and come out on the other side.”

While Hunt is happy with a place in the quarters, he would have preferred to have collected three points instead as he always argues that the league is a true test of a team’s character compared to a Cup competition which offers instant gratification.

“In our situation we are going to try and go on both fronts. We obviously would have liked this to be a league game (where we collected three points), but it is what it is. We’ll take each game as it comes,” Hunt said.

Wits dropped points in their last league game, losing to Highlands Park in Tembisa. The question then becomes, can Wits sustain their place among the league pacesetters now that the end of season is fast approaching?

“I don’t know. I don’t know. Let’s see. We haven’t been good in the last couple of weeks,” Hunt said. “We’ve got an honest bunch of players, that’s the most important thing. We’re an honest team. We’re not the best team, but we’re an honest team. We can achieve things if we stay true to our values, true to what we’re trying to do and stick together. You’ll be surprised to see how far we can go.”

Hunt’s comments though are part of gamesmanship between him and Mosimane that dates back a while.

Mosimane once compared Wits to Stoke City, a tough English team to break down that relies on long balls to beat their opponents. That dig didn’t sit well with the Wits camp. They gladly reminded Mosimane of his utterance after they won the league title two seasons ago, arguing that it was a victory of humility over arrogance.

Mosimane responded by saying he knows where the league title is, and it’s a good thing that Milpark is by the freeway as it’ll make things easier when they fetch it - which they did last season.

The two sides are once again fighting for the league championship. Hunt deflected by arguing that Sundowns, who have kept up with Wits despite playing two games less, have an advantage. Not that Mosimane would fall for it.